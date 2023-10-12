In Navajo County, Arizona, there are interesting high school football games on the schedule this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.

Navajo County, Arizona High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Kingman High School at Winslow High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 12

7:00 PM AZT on October 12 Location: Winslow, AZ

Winslow, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Holbrook Indian School at Red Mesa High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13

7:00 PM MT on October 13 Location: Teec Nos Pos, AZ

Teec Nos Pos, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Greyhills Academy High School at Pinon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 13

7:00 PM AZT on October 13 Location: Pinon, AZ

Pinon, AZ Conference: North 2A

North 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Mogollon High School at Joseph City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 13

7:00 PM AZT on October 13 Location: Joseph City, AZ

Joseph City, AZ Conference: Copper

Copper How to Stream: Watch Here

Show Low High School at Monument Valley High School