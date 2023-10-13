Here's a peek at the injury report for the Arizona Coyotes (0-0-0), which currently has two players listed on it, as the Coyotes ready for their matchup with the New Jersey Devils (1-0) at Prudential Center on Friday, October 13 at 7:00 PM ET.

Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jakub Voracek RW Out Concussion Shea Weber D Out Ankle

New Jersey Devils Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Dougie Hamilton D Out Wrist Erik Haula LW Questionable Undisclosed

Coyotes vs. Devils Game Info

Game Day: Friday, October 13, 2023

7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, MSG, and SCRIPPS

Newark, New Jersey

Newark, New Jersey Arena: Prudential Center

Coyotes Season Insights (2022-23)

With 225 goals (2.7 per game) last season, the Coyotes had the NHL's 27th-ranked offense.

Arizona gave up 295 total goals (3.6 per game), 24th in the NHL.

They had the 27th-ranked goal differential in the league at -70.

Devils Season Insights (2022-23)

The Devils' 289 goals scored last season (3.5 per game) ranked fourth in the NHL.

Defensively, New Jersey was one of the stingiest squads in league action, giving up 222 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank eighth.

Their goal differential (+67) made them third-best in the league.

Coyotes vs. Devils Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Devils (-250) Coyotes (+200) 6.5

