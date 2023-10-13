The New Jersey Devils and Arizona Coyotes hit the ice at Prudential Center on Friday, October 13 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and SCRIPPS.

Prepare for this showdown with a look at who we project to emerge with the victory in Friday's contest.

Coyotes vs. Devils Predictions for Friday

Our computer projections model for this matchup predicts a final tally of Devils 5, Coyotes 2.

Moneyline Pick: Devils (-250)

Devils (-250) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Devils (-1.5)

Coyotes vs Devils Additional Info

Coyotes Splits and Trends

The Coyotes had a 8-14-22 record in overtime games last season, and a 28-40-14 overall record.

In the 28 games Arizona played that were decided by one goal, it picked up 30 points.

Last season the Coyotes scored just one goal in 12 games, and went 1-10-1 (three points).

Arizona accumulated six points (1-19-4) when scoring a pair of goals last season.

The Coyotes picked up 59 points in their 42 games when they scored more than two goals.

Last season Arizona scored a lone power-play goal in 29 games, posting a record of 12-14-3.

When outshooting its opponent last season, Arizona was 6-4-2 (14 points).

The Coyotes' opponents had more shots in 69 games last season. The Coyotes went 22-35-12 in those games (56 points).

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Devils Rank Devils AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 4th 3.52 Goals Scored 2.74 27th 8th 2.71 Goals Allowed 3.6 24th 4th 34.4 Shots 25.8 32nd 5th 28.2 Shots Allowed 35 30th 13th 21.88% Power Play % 18.91% 24th 4th 82.61% Penalty Kill % 74.61% 27th

Coyotes vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, October 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SCRIPPS

Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

