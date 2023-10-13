Lesia Tsurenko 2023 WTA Monastir, Tunisia Women Singles 2023 Odds
Lesia Tsurenko will play Nuria Parrizas Diaz next in the WTA Monastir, Tunisia Women Singles 2023 quarterfinals. Tsurenko has the third-best odds (+400) to be crowned champion at Skanes Family Hotel Monastir.
Tsurenko at the 2023 WTA Monastir, Tunisia Women Singles 2023
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: October 14-22
- Venue: Skanes Family Hotel Monastir
- Location: Monastir, Tunisia
- Court Surface: Hard
Tsurenko's Next Match
On Friday, October 20 at 9:30 AM ET, Tsurenko will face Parrizas Diaz in the quarterfinals, after beating Claire Liu 6-1, 7-5 in the previous round.
Tsurenko Stats
- In the Round of 16, Tsurenko was victorious 6-1, 7-5 against Liu on Thursday.
- Tsurenko has not won any of her 17 tournaments over the past year, with an overall match record of 36-16.
- In 11 tournaments on hard courts over the past 12 months, Tsurenko has gone 25-10.
- In her 52 matches over the past year, across all court types, Tsurenko has averaged 18.6 games.
- On hard courts, Tsurenko has played 35 matches over the past 12 months, and 19.0 games per match.
- Over the past year, Tsurenko has won 57.2% of her service games, and she has won 52.7% of her return games.
- Tsurenko has won 54.1% of her return games on hard courts over the past year. Meanwhile, she has been victorious in 56.0% of her service games during that timeframe.
