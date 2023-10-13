A quarterfinal is next for Maria Camila Osorio Serrano in the WTA Nanchang, China Women Singles 2023, and she will play Marie Bouzkova. Osorio Serrano's odds are +800 to win this event at National Sport Center Nanchang.

Osorio Serrano at the 2023 WTA Nanchang, China Women Singles 2023

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 14-22

October 14-22 Venue: National Sport Center Nanchang

National Sport Center Nanchang Location: Nanchang, China

Nanchang, China Court Surface: Hard

Osorio Serrano's Next Match

Osorio Serrano is in the quarterfinals, where she will play Bouzkova on Thursday, October 19 at 10:00 PM ET (after beating Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-4, 7-5).

Osorio Serrano Stats

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Osorio Serrano beat No. 55-ranked Sorribes Tormo, 6-4, 7-5.

In 18 tournaments over the past 12 months, Osorio Serrano has yet to win a title, and her record is 26-18.

Osorio Serrano has a match record of 10-10 on hard courts over the last 12 months.

Osorio Serrano has played 21.3 games per match in her 44 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces.

In her 20 matches on a hard surface over the past year, Osorio Serrano has averaged 21.2 games.

Osorio Serrano has won 40.1% of her return games and 60.8% of her service games over the past year.

Osorio Serrano has been victorious in 58.6% of her service games on hard courts and 37.4% of her return games over the past year.

