The Arizona Wildcats versus the Washington State Cougars is a game to watch for fans of Arizona college football on a Week 7 slate that includes plenty of competitive contests.

College Football Games to Watch in Arizona on TV This Week

Portland State Vikings at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome

J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Arizona Wildcats at No. 19 Washington State Cougars

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Martin Stadium

Martin Stadium TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Washington State (-7.5)

