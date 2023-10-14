Entering Week 7 of the college football season, let's go over our newly updated power rankings, which break down how each team in the Big Sky measures up to the competition.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Big Sky Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Montana State

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 9-2

4-1 | 9-2 Overall Rank: 4th

4th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 19th

19th Last Game: W 38-22 vs Portland State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Montana State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Cal Poly

Cal Poly Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Idaho

Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 9-0

5-1 | 9-0 Overall Rank: 5th

5th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 26th

26th Last Game: W 42-14 vs Cal Poly

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Idaho jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Montana

Montana Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

10:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

3. Sacramento State

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 8-2

4-1 | 8-2 Overall Rank: 8th

8th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 11th

11th Last Game: W 31-30 vs Northern Arizona

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Sacramento State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Northern Colorado

@ Northern Colorado Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Portland State

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 7-1

2-3 | 7-1 Overall Rank: 17th

17th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 12th

12th Last Game: L 38-22 vs Montana State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Portland State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Northern Arizona

@ Northern Arizona Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Montana

Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 5-5

5-1 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 25th

25th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 58th

58th Last Game: W 31-23 vs UC Davis

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Montana jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Idaho

@ Idaho Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

10:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

6. UC Davis

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 5-5

3-3 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 28th

28th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 48th

48th Last Game: L 31-23 vs Montana

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find UC Davis jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Weber State

@ Weber State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Eastern Washington

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 6-4

2-3 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 29th

29th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 2nd

2nd Last Game: L 44-36 vs Idaho

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Eastern Washington jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Idaho State

@ Idaho State Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Northern Arizona

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 4-6

2-4 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 36th

36th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 9th

9th Last Game: W 27-10 vs Weber State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Northern Arizona jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Portland State

Portland State Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Weber State

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 4-5

3-3 | 4-5 Overall Rank: 63rd

63rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 23rd

23rd Last Game: L 27-10 vs Northern Arizona

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Weber State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: UC Davis

UC Davis Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Idaho State

Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 1-8

1-4 | 1-8 Overall Rank: 86th

86th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 66th

66th Last Game: L 28-20 vs Montana

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Idaho State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Eastern Washington

Eastern Washington Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Cal Poly

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 2-7

2-4 | 2-7 Overall Rank: 91st

91st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 16th

16th Last Game: L 42-14 vs Idaho

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Cal Poly jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Montana State

@ Montana State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. Northern Colorado

Current Record: 0-5 | Projected Record: 0-10

0-5 | 0-10 Overall Rank: 113th

113th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 59th

59th Last Game: L 28-21 vs Weber State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Northern Colorado jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Sacramento State

Sacramento State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.