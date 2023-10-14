A pair of Sun Belt teams meet when the Georgia State Panthers (4-1) take on the Marshall Thundering Herd (4-1) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Center Parc Stadium. The Panthers are favored by 1.5 points. An over/under of 55.5 points has been set for the outing.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia State vs. Marshall matchup in this article.

Georgia State vs. Marshall Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Center Parc Stadium

Georgia State vs. Marshall Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia State Moneyline Marshall Moneyline BetMGM Georgia State (-1.5) 55.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Georgia State (-1.5) 56.5 -113 -106 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Georgia State vs. Marshall Betting Trends

Georgia State has compiled a 3-1-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Panthers have covered the spread when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites in two of two opportunities this season.

Marshall has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Thundering Herd have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

