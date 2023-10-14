In the WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023 semifinals on Saturday, Leylah Annie Fernandez meets Anna Blinkova.

In this Semifinal matchup, Fernandez is the favorite (-275) against Blinkova (+210) .

Leylah Annie Fernandez vs. Anna Blinkova Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023

The WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023 Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Victoria Park Tennis Centre

Victoria Park Tennis Centre Location: Hong Kong, Hong Kong

Hong Kong, Hong Kong Court Surface: Hard

Leylah Annie Fernandez vs. Anna Blinkova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Leylah Annie Fernandez has a 73.3% chance to win.

Leylah Annie Fernandez Anna Blinkova -275 Odds to Win Match +210 -120 Odds to Win Tournament +500 73.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 32.3% 54.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 16.7% 57.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.9

Leylah Annie Fernandez vs. Anna Blinkova Trends and Insights

In the quarterfinals on Friday, Fernandez advanced past No. 88-ranked Linda Fruhvirtova, 7-6, 6-2.

Blinkova won 7-6, 6-3 against Sara Sorribes Tormo in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Through 48 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Fernandez has played 21.4 games per match and won 52.3% of them.

Through 36 matches over the past year on hard courts, Fernandez has played 20.5 games per match and won 53.0% of them.

Blinkova has averaged 21.9 games per match in her 55 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 51.0% of the games.

Blinkova is averaging 22.1 games per match and 10.0 games per set through 34 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

Fernandez and Blinkova each have one win in their head-to-head meetings. The pair last met on June 28, 2023, with Blinkova securing the win 7-5, 6-2.

When it comes to sets, it's been evenly balanced between Fernandez and Blinkova, each winning two sets against the other.

Fernandez and Blinkova have matched up for 37 total games, and Fernandez has won more often, capturing 19 of them.

Blinkova and Fernandez have squared off two times, and they have averaged 18.5 games and 2.0 sets per match.

