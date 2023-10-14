Northern Arizona vs. Portland State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 14
Our projection model predicts the Portland State Vikings will defeat the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on Saturday, October 14 at 4:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Northern Arizona vs. Portland State Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Portland State (-3.2)
|63.5
|Portland State 33, Northern Arizona 30
Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Week 7 Big Sky Predictions
Northern Arizona Betting Info (2022)
- The Lumberjacks went 5-6-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, six of Lumberjacks games went over the point total.
Portland State Betting Info (2022)
- The Vikings covered four times in 10 matchups with a spread last year.
- Vikings games hit the over six out of 10 times last year.
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lumberjacks vs. Vikings 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Northern Arizona
|24.3
|30
|32
|32
|20.5
|29
|Portland State
|39.2
|34.2
|75
|10.5
|15.3
|50
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.