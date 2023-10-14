Our projection model predicts the Portland State Vikings will defeat the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on Saturday, October 14 at 4:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Northern Arizona vs. Portland State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Portland State (-3.2) 63.5 Portland State 33, Northern Arizona 30

Week 7 Big Sky Predictions

Northern Arizona Betting Info (2022)

The Lumberjacks went 5-6-0 ATS last season.

Last season, six of Lumberjacks games went over the point total.

Portland State Betting Info (2022)

The Vikings covered four times in 10 matchups with a spread last year.

Vikings games hit the over six out of 10 times last year.

Lumberjacks vs. Vikings 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Northern Arizona 24.3 30 32 32 20.5 29 Portland State 39.2 34.2 75 10.5 15.3 50

