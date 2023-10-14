Notre Dame vs. USC: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
The No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-2) will have their 15th-ranked scoring defense on display versus the No. 10 USC Trojans (6-0) and the No. 1 scoring offense in college football, on Saturday, October 14, 2023. The Fighting Irish are favored by only 2.5 points. The over/under is set at 62.5 in the outing.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Notre Dame vs. USC matchup.
Notre Dame vs. USC Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: South Bend, Indiana
- Venue: Notre Dame Stadium
Notre Dame vs. USC Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Notre Dame Moneyline
|USC Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Notre Dame (-2.5)
|62.5
|-135
|+110
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Notre Dame (-2.5)
|62.5
|-134
|+112
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Notre Dame vs. USC Betting Trends
- Notre Dame has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing three times.
- The Fighting Irish have been favored by 2.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in four of those games.
- USC has won two games against the spread this year.
Notre Dame & USC 2023 Futures Odds
|Notre Dame
|To Win the National Champ.
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
|USC
|To Win the National Champ.
|+2200
|Bet $100 to win $2200
|To Win the Pac-12
|+250
|Bet $100 to win $250
