The No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) and the Texas A&M Aggies (4-2) square off on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Neyland Stadium in a clash of SEC opponents.

Tennessee has been shining on both offense and defense, ranking 22nd-best in total offense (466.2 yards per game) and 20th-best in total defense (308.2 yards allowed per game). Texas A&M ranks 49th in the FBS with 420.5 total yards per game, but it has been led by its defense, which ranks 10th-best by allowing just 268.8 total yards per game.

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS

Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Neyland Stadium

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Key Statistics

Tennessee Texas A&M 466.2 (64th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 420.5 (43rd) 308.2 (12th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 268.8 (14th) 231.2 (7th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 144.8 (78th) 235.0 (71st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 275.7 (34th) 6 (35th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (64th) 6 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (109th)

Tennessee Stats Leaders

Joe Milton has 1,164 passing yards for Tennessee, completing 63.1% of his passes and tossing nine touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 139 rushing yards (27.8 ypg) on 24 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Jaylen Wright has racked up 435 yards on 61 carries while finding the end zone one time.

This season, Jabari Small has carried the ball 53 times for 317 yards (63.4 per game) and two touchdowns.

Squirrel White has hauled in 26 catches for 276 yards (55.2 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Ramel Keyton has put up a 230-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 14 passes on 27 targets.

Bru McCoy has been the target of 27 passes and hauled in 17 grabs for 217 yards, an average of 43.4 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Texas A&M Stats Leaders

Conner Weigman has compiled 979 yards on 68.9% passing while collecting eight touchdown passes with two interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 63 yards with two scores.

Le'Veon Moss has rushed 62 times for 325 yards, with three touchdowns.

Amari Daniels has run for 287 yards across 53 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Ainias Smith paces his team with 431 receiving yards on 26 receptions.

Evan Stewart has caught 27 passes and compiled 403 receiving yards (67.2 per game) with four touchdowns.

Jake Johnson's 25 targets have resulted in 17 catches for 156 yards and two touchdowns.

