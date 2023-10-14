The No. 19 Washington State Cougars (4-1) and Arizona Wildcats (3-3) will battle in a clash of Pac-12 opponents at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Washington. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Washington State vs. Arizona?

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network

Pullman, Washington

Pullman, Washington Venue: Martin Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Washington State 37, Arizona 21

Washington State 37, Arizona 21 Washington State has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Cougars have played as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

Arizona has been the underdog in three games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

The Wildcats have not won as an underdog of +240 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cougars' implied win probability is 75.0%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Washington State (-7.5)



Washington State (-7.5) In four Washington State games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Cougars covered the spread in their only game when favored by 7.5 points or more.

Against the spread, Arizona is 4-1-0 this year.

The Wildcats have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread every time.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (58.5)



Under (58.5) Washington State and its opponents have combined to score more than 58.5 points in a game twice this season.

There has been just one game featuring Arizona this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 58.5.

The total for the contest of 58.5 is 11.3 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Washington State (40 points per game) and Arizona (29.8 points per game).

Splits Tables

Washington State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.4 57.8 57 Implied Total AVG 31.5 31 32 ATS Record 3-1-0 2-0-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-1 2-0 0-1

Arizona

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 62.9 61.5 63.8 Implied Total AVG 39.8 40.5 39.3 ATS Record 4-1-0 2-0-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-4-0 0-2-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-1 0-2

