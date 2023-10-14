Week 7 of the college football schedule includes six games featuring MWC teams in action. Read below to get up-to-date key players and results.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jump to Matchup:

Fresno State vs. Utah State

Week 7 MWC Results

Fresno State 37 Utah State 32

Pregame Favorite: Fresno State (-5.5)

Fresno State (-5.5) Pregame Total: 56.5

Fresno State Leaders

Passing: Logan Fife (22-for-39, 291 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Logan Fife (22-for-39, 291 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Malik Sherrod (24 ATT, 131 YDS, 3 TDs)

Malik Sherrod (24 ATT, 131 YDS, 3 TDs) Receiving: Tre Watson (6 TAR, 5 REC, 76 YDS, 2 TDs)

Utah State Leaders

Passing: Cooper Legas (23-for-40, 363 YDS, 3 TDs, 2 INTs)

Cooper Legas (23-for-40, 363 YDS, 3 TDs, 2 INTs) Rushing: Rahsul Faison (12 ATT, 75 YDS, 1 TD)

Rahsul Faison (12 ATT, 75 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Jalen Royals (8 TAR, 7 REC, 125 YDS, 2 TDs)

Team Stat Comparison

Utah State Fresno State 568 Total Yards 461 363 Passing Yards 310 205 Rushing Yards 151 2 Turnovers 0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Week 7 MWC Games

UNLV Rebels at Nevada Wolf Pack

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Mackay Stadium

Mackay Stadium TV Channel: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: UNLV (-8.5)

San Jose State Spartans at New Mexico Lobos

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: University Stadium (NM)

University Stadium (NM) TV Channel: MW Network

MW Network Favorite: San Jose State (-7)

Wyoming Cowboys at Air Force Falcons

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Falcon Stadium

Falcon Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Air Force (-11.5)

Boise State Broncos at Colorado State Rams

Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium

Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Boise State (-8.5)

San Diego State Aztecs at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: San Diego State (-6)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.