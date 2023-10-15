A victory by the Los Angeles Rams over the Arizona Cardinals is our computer model projection for these teams' upcoming game, on Sunday, October 15 at 4:25 PM ET (at SoFi Stadium). For more information, including the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

The Rams are putting up 22.4 points per game on offense (14th in NFL), and they rank 16th on defense with 21.6 points allowed per game. From an offensive angle, the Cardinals are accumulating 329 total yards per game (15th-ranked). They rank 26th in the NFL on the other side of the ball (375.6 total yards given up per game).

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Cardinals vs Rams on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cardinals vs. Rams Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Rams (-7) Under (47.5) Rams 32, Cardinals 14

Place your bets on the Rams-Cardinals matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cardinals Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 29.4% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

Arizona has won three games against the spread this year, failing to cover twice.

The Cardinals have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point underdogs.

In Arizona's five contests this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Games involving the Cardinals this year have averaged 41.9 points per game, a 5.6-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Rams Betting Info

The Rams have an implied moneyline win probability of 75.0% in this matchup.

Los Angeles has covered twice in five matchups with a spread this season.

So far this season, two Los Angeles games have hit the over.

The over/under in this game is 47.5 points, 1.3 higher than the average total in Rams games this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals vs. Rams 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Los Angeles 22.4 21.6 18.5 26.5 25 18.3 Arizona 21.6 27.2 25.3 27 16 27.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.