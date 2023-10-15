Cardinals vs. Rams: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 6
NFC West foes go head to head when the Los Angeles Rams (2-3) host the Arizona Cardinals (1-4) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles is favored by a touchdown. An over/under of 48.5 points has been set for this game.
The Rams' recent betting trends and insights can be seen below before you wager on their matchup against Cardinals. As the Cardinals prepare for this matchup against the Rams, here are their betting trends and insights.
Cardinals vs. Rams Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Los Angeles Moneyline
|Arizona Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Rams (-7)
|48.5
|-350
|+260
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Rams (-7)
|48.5
|-330
|+265
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Arizona vs. Los Angeles Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals vs. Rams Betting Insights
- Arizona has covered the spread three times in five games.
- The Cardinals have won twice ATS (2-1) as a 7-point underdog or more this year.
- Arizona has played five games this year, and four of them have hit the over.
- Los Angeles has covered the spread twice in five games this season.
- Los Angeles has hit the over in two of five games with a set total (40%).
