The Los Angeles Rams (2-3) take on a fellow NFC West foe when they host the Arizona Cardinals (1-4) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at SoFi Stadium.

Rams and Cardinals betting trends and insights can be found below before you bet on Sunday's matchup.

Cardinals vs. Rams Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California Venue: SoFi Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rams 7 48.5 -350 +260

Cardinals vs. Rams Betting Records & Stats

Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 48.5 points in three of five outings.

Arizona has a 41.9-point average over/under in their contests this season, 6.6 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Cardinals have covered the spread three times this year (3-2-0).

The Cardinals have won one of the five games they've played as underdogs this season.

Arizona is 1-2 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +260 or more on the moneyline.

Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles' games this season have had an average of 46.2 points, 2.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Rams have covered the spread twice in five games with a set spread.

The Rams have been moneyline favorites just once before this year and they won.

Los Angeles has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -350 or shorter.

Rams vs. Cardinals Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Rams 22.4 13 21.6 18 46.2 2 5 Cardinals 21.6 19 27.2 27 41.9 3 5

Cardinals vs. Rams Betting Insights & Trends

Cardinals

Arizona has covered the spread once, and is 1-2 overall, in its last three contests.

The Cardinals have hit the over in each of their past three contests.

The Rams have totaled only four more points than their opponents this season (0.8 per game), while the Cardinals have been outscored by 28 total points (5.6 per game).

Rams

Los Angeles has covered the spread once, and is 1-2 overall, in its past three games.

In its past three contests, Los Angeles has gone over the total once.

The Rams have averaged 26.5 points per game this season in divisional matchups, which is 4.1 more points per game than their overall season average (22.4). Meanwhile, their defense is surrendering fewer points in divisional games (21.5) compared to their overall season average (21.6).

The Rams have outscored their opponents by just four points this season (0.8 points per game), and opponents of the Cardinals have outscored them by 28 points (5.6 per game).

Cardinals Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.9 42.7 40.8 Implied Team Total AVG 25.0 24.7 25.5 ATS Record 3-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-1-0 3-0-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-4 1-2 0-2

Rams Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.2 48.0 45.0 Implied Team Total AVG 25.0 26.5 24.0 ATS Record 2-1-2 0-1-1 2-0-1 Over/Under Record 2-3-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-2 1-1

