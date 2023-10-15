Darren Waller vs. the Bills' Defense: Week 6 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 1:10 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
When the New York Giants play the Buffalo Bills in Week 6, Darren Waller will be up against a Bills pass defense featuring Micah Hyde. For more stats and insights on this matchup, continue reading.
Giants vs. Bills Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Venue: Highmark Stadium
- Location: Orchard Park, New York
- TV: NBC
Darren Waller Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (TEs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Bills
|23.9
|4.8
|12
|146
|5.88
Darren Waller vs. Micah Hyde Insights
Darren Waller & the Giants' Offense
- Darren Waller has collected 23 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 239 (47.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 34 times.
- Through the air, New York ranks third-last in the league in passing yards with 815 (163 per contest) and 32nd in passing touchdowns (two).
- The Giants have had one of the bottom scoring offenses in the league, ranking 31st in the NFL by generating 12.4 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 30th in the NFL with 255.2 total yards per contest.
- New York ranks 17th in the NFL in pass rate, passing the ball 33.2 times per contest.
- In the red zone, the Giants air it out less frequently than most of the league, throwing 12 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (41.4% red-zone pass rate), which ranks third in the NFL.
Micah Hyde & the Bills' Defense
- Micah Hyde has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 23 tackles and two passes defended to his name.
- Looking at passing defense, Buffalo is allowing 191.2 yards per game (956 total) in the air, which is the ninth-best mark in the NFL.
- The Bills are allowing 16 points per game, the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Buffalo has allowed over 100 receiving yards to one player this season.
- The Bills have given up a touchdown pass to four players this season.
Darren Waller vs. Micah Hyde Advanced Stats
|Darren Waller
|Micah Hyde
|Rec. Targets
|34
|13
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|23
|2
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|10.4
|10
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|239
|23
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|47.8
|4.6
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|87
|0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|2
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|0
|2
|Interceptions
