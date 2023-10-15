With the Los Angeles Rams (2-3) and the Arizona Cardinals (1-4) playing on October 15 at SoFi Stadium, Matthew Stafford and Joshua Dobbs will go head to head at the quarterback position. We break down the two signal callers below, digging into the stats and trends that will impact this matchup.

Cardinals vs. Rams Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV: FOX

Joshua Dobbs vs. Matthew Stafford Matchup

Joshua Dobbs 2023 Stats Matthew Stafford 5 Games Played 5 65.8% Completion % 61.1% 980 (196.0) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,451 (290.2) 6 Touchdowns 5 2 Interceptions 5 142 (28.4) Rushing Yards (Per game) 49 (9.8) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Rams Defensive Stats

This season, the Rams rank 18th in the NFL in points allowed (21.6 per game) and 17th in total yards allowed (327.4 per game).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Los Angeles' D ranks 16th in the NFL with 1,034 passing yards allowed (206.8 per game) and third with four passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Rams have been midde-of-the-pack this season, ranking 20th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed with 603 (120.6 per game).

On defense, Los Angeles ranks 16th in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed (56.3%) and 15th in third-down efficiency allowed (39.7%).

Cardinals Defensive Stats

