Arizona Cardinals running back Keaontay Ingram will be up against the Los Angeles Rams and their 20th-ranked rushing defense in Week 6, with kickoff at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

On 12 rushing carries, Ingram has picked up 15 yards on the ground (5.0 ypg). In the passing game, he's also reeled in one ball for 8 yards (2.7 ypg).

Ingram vs. the Rams

Ingram vs the Rams (since 2021): 1 GP / 5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Rams have let one opposing rusher to pile up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Los Angeles has allowed six opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Rams have not allowed more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

Ingram will square off against the NFL's 20th-ranked rush defense this week. The Rams concede 120.6 yards on the ground per contest.

Opponents of the Rams have totaled six touchdowns on the ground (1.2 per game). The Rams' defense is 24th in the league in that category.

Cardinals Player Previews

Keaontay Ingram Rushing Props vs. the Rams

Rushing Yards: 36.5 (-111)

Ingram Rushing Insights

Ingram has not gone over his rushing yards total in his one game played this season.

The Cardinals pass on 54.2% of their plays and run on 45.8%. They are 19th in NFL action in points scored.

His team has attempted 131 rushes this season. He's taken 12 of those carries (9.2%).

In three games this season, Ingram has not yet rushed for a touchdown.

Ingram's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Cowboys 9/24/2023 Week 3 5 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 9/17/2023 Week 2 2 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 9/10/2023 Week 1 5 ATT / -4 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

