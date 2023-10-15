Will Marquise Brown Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Marquise Brown did not participate in his most recent practice. The Arizona Cardinals' Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams begins at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. All of Brown's stats can be found below.
Brown's season stats include 300 yards on 25 receptions (12.0 per catch) and three touchdowns, plus one carry for 29 yards. He has been targeted 42 times.
Marquise Brown Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Illness
- There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Cardinals this week:
- Elijah Higgins (DNP/illness): 0 Rec
Cardinals vs. Rams Game Info
- Game Day: October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Brown 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|42
|25
|300
|92
|3
|12.0
Brown Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Commanders
|5
|3
|28
|0
|Week 2
|Giants
|10
|6
|54
|1
|Week 3
|Cowboys
|7
|5
|61
|1
|Week 4
|@49ers
|10
|7
|96
|0
|Week 5
|Bengals
|10
|4
|61
|1
