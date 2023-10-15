Arizona Cardinals receiver Rondale Moore will face a mediocre pass defense in Week 6 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), up against the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams are ranked 15th in terms of passing yards conceded, at 206.8 per game.

Moore has pulled down 11 passes (on 17 targets) for 81 yards (to average 16.2 per game) on the year.

Moore vs. the Rams

Moore vs the Rams (since 2021): 4 GP / 39.8 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 39.8 REC YPG / REC TD Los Angeles has given up 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

Four players have hauled in a TD pass against the Rams this year.

Los Angeles has not allowed an opposing receiver to register more than one TD grab against it on the season.

Moore will face the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this week. The Rams concede 206.8 passing yards per contest.

So far this year, the Rams have surrendered four passing TDs to opponents, averaging 0.8 per game. That ranks third in the NFL.

Cardinals Player Previews

Rondale Moore Receiving Props vs. the Rams

Receiving Yards: 19.5 (-115)

Moore Receiving Insights

In 40.0% of his opportunities (two times in five games), Moore has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Moore has 11.0% of his team's target share (17 targets on 155 passing attempts).

He is averaging 4.8 yards per target (114th in NFL play), racking up 81 yards on 17 passes thrown his way.

Moore, in five games this year, has zero TD receptions.

He has scored one of his team's 11 offensive touchdowns this season (9.1%).

Moore's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bengals 10/8/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 3 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 3 ATT / 50 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/1/2023 Week 4 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 9/24/2023 Week 3 6 TAR / 4 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 3 ATT / 54 YDS / 1 TD vs. Giants 9/17/2023 Week 2 1 TAR / 1 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 9/10/2023 Week 1 3 TAR / 3 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 2 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs

