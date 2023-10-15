Will Tony Jones Jr. Score a Touchdown Against the Rams in Week 6?
In the Week 6 contest between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Tony Jones Jr. find his way into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.
Will Tony Jones Jr. score a touchdown against the Rams?
Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90 if he scores a TD)
- Jones has 70 yards on 21 carries (23.3 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.
- And Jones has tacked on four catches for 21 yards (7 per game).
- Jones had multiple rushing touchdowns in the only game he scored a rushing TD in this year.
Tony Jones Jr. Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Titans
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Panthers
|12
|34
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Packers
|8
|31
|0
|4
|21
|0
