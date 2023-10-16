Alek Thomas is back in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia PhilliesOctober 16 at 8:07 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 1 of the NLCS.

He returns to action for the first time since October 11, when he went 2-for-4 against the Dodgers.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023

Monday, October 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is batting .230 with 17 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 19 walks.

In 54.2% of his games this year (65 of 120), Thomas has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (16.7%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 120 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 11 of them (9.2%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Thomas has driven in a run in 31 games this season (25.8%), including six games with more than one RBI (5.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 42 times this year (35.0%), including nine games with multiple runs (7.5%).

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 59 .257 AVG .206 .302 OBP .246 .446 SLG .312 18 XBH 13 5 HR 4 25 RBI 14 39/9 K/BB 47/10 2 SB 7

Phillies Pitching Rankings