Alek Thomas vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLCS Game 1
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 2:30 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Alek Thomas is back in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia PhilliesOctober 16 at 8:07 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 1 of the NLCS.
He returns to action for the first time since October 11, when he went 2-for-4 against the Dodgers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alek Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is batting .230 with 17 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 19 walks.
- In 54.2% of his games this year (65 of 120), Thomas has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (16.7%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 120 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 11 of them (9.2%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Thomas has driven in a run in 31 games this season (25.8%), including six games with more than one RBI (5.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 42 times this year (35.0%), including nine games with multiple runs (7.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|59
|.257
|AVG
|.206
|.302
|OBP
|.246
|.446
|SLG
|.312
|18
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|4
|25
|RBI
|14
|39/9
|K/BB
|47/10
|2
|SB
|7
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.03).
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wheeler (13-6) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 33rd start of the season. He has a 3.61 ERA in 192 2/3 innings pitched, with 212 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.61), eighth in WHIP (1.078), and 12th in K/9 (9.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.