Christian Walker vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLCS Game 1
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 2:28 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Christian Walker is available when the Arizona Diamondbacks battle Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park Monday at 8:07 PM ET. The teams will meet to begin the NLCS.
In his most recent action (on October 11 against the Dodgers) he went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker is batting .258 with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 75th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.
- In 98 of 162 games this year (60.5%) Walker has picked up a hit, and in 42 of those games he had more than one (25.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 18.5% of his games this season, and 5% of his trips to the plate.
- Walker has driven in a run in 66 games this year (40.7%), including 23 games with more than one RBI (14.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- He has scored at least once 74 times this season (45.7%), including 12 games with multiple runs (7.4%).
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|80
|.271
|AVG
|.246
|.348
|OBP
|.320
|.523
|SLG
|.472
|37
|XBH
|34
|16
|HR
|17
|48
|RBI
|55
|61/31
|K/BB
|66/31
|4
|SB
|7
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 185 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- The Phillies will send Wheeler (13-6) to the mound to make his 33rd start of the season. He is 13-6 with a 3.61 ERA and 212 strikeouts through 192 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 33-year-old's 3.61 ERA ranks 20th, 1.078 WHIP ranks eighth, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 12th among qualifying pitchers this season.
