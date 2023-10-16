Christian Walker is available when the Arizona Diamondbacks battle Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park Monday at 8:07 PM ET. The teams will meet to begin the NLCS.

In his most recent action (on October 11 against the Dodgers) he went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
  • TV Channel: TBS
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Christian Walker At The Plate

  • Walker is batting .258 with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 75th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.
  • In 98 of 162 games this year (60.5%) Walker has picked up a hit, and in 42 of those games he had more than one (25.9%).
  • He has hit a home run in 18.5% of his games this season, and 5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Walker has driven in a run in 66 games this year (40.7%), including 23 games with more than one RBI (14.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
  • He has scored at least once 74 times this season (45.7%), including 12 games with multiple runs (7.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
76 GP 80
.271 AVG .246
.348 OBP .320
.523 SLG .472
37 XBH 34
16 HR 17
48 RBI 55
61/31 K/BB 66/31
4 SB 7

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to allow 185 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
  • The Phillies will send Wheeler (13-6) to the mound to make his 33rd start of the season. He is 13-6 with a 3.61 ERA and 212 strikeouts through 192 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent time out was on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • The 33-year-old's 3.61 ERA ranks 20th, 1.078 WHIP ranks eighth, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 12th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.