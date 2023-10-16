Corbin Carroll is back in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia PhilliesOctober 16 at 8:07 PM ET. The clubs will match up to open the NLCS.

In his last action (on October 11 against the Dodgers) he went 0-for-3.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023

Monday, October 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.362), slugging percentage (.506) and total hits (161) this season.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 15th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 23rd and he is 18th in slugging.

Carroll has picked up a hit in 106 of 158 games this season, with multiple hits 50 times.

In 26 games this season, he has hit a home run (16.5%, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish).

Carroll has an RBI in 55 of 158 games this season, with multiple RBI in 21 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 54.4% of his games this season (86 of 158), he has scored, and in 30 of those games (19.0%) he has scored more than once.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 78 GP 75 .290 AVG .280 .368 OBP .355 .534 SLG .479 35 XBH 30 13 HR 12 41 RBI 35 61/29 K/BB 64/28 21 SB 33

Phillies Pitching Rankings