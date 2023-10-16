Corbin Carroll vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLCS Game 1
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 2:30 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Corbin Carroll is back in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia PhilliesOctober 16 at 8:07 PM ET. The clubs will match up to open the NLCS.
In his last action (on October 11 against the Dodgers) he went 0-for-3.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.362), slugging percentage (.506) and total hits (161) this season.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 15th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 23rd and he is 18th in slugging.
- Carroll has picked up a hit in 106 of 158 games this season, with multiple hits 50 times.
- In 26 games this season, he has hit a home run (16.5%, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Carroll has an RBI in 55 of 158 games this season, with multiple RBI in 21 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 54.4% of his games this season (86 of 158), he has scored, and in 30 of those games (19.0%) he has scored more than once.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|75
|.290
|AVG
|.280
|.368
|OBP
|.355
|.534
|SLG
|.479
|35
|XBH
|30
|13
|HR
|12
|41
|RBI
|35
|61/29
|K/BB
|64/28
|21
|SB
|33
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.03 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies will send Wheeler (13-6) to the mound for his 33rd start of the season. He is 13-6 with a 3.61 ERA and 212 strikeouts through 192 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 33-year-old's 3.61 ERA ranks 20th, 1.078 WHIP ranks eighth, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 12th among qualifying pitchers this season.
