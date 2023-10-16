Coming off a defeat last time out, the New York Rangers will host the Arizona Coyotes (who won their most recent game) on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Coyotes vs Rangers Additional Info

Coyotes Stats & Trends (2022)

The Coyotes allowed 3.6 goals per game (295 in total), 24th in the NHL.

With 225 goals (2.7 per game) last season, the Coyotes had the league's 27th-ranked offense.

Their -70 goal differential was 27th in the league.

With 45 power-play goals (on 238 chances), the Coyotes were 23rd in the NHL.

The Coyotes scored on 18.91% of their power plays, No. 24 in the NHL.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Clayton Keller 82 37 49 86 63 58 34.9% Nick Schmaltz 63 22 36 58 55 61 40% Matias Maccelli 64 11 38 49 46 23 0% Jason Zucker 78 27 21 48 39 35 26.7% Lawson Crouse 77 24 21 45 32 32 40.2%

Rangers Stats & Trends (2022)

The Rangers conceded 216 total goals (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest in NHL action.

The Rangers ranked 12th in the league last season with 273 goals scored (3.3 per game).

They had the league's sixth-best goal differential at +57.

The 59 power-play goals the Rangers scored last season (on 245 power-play chances) ranked 13th in the NHL.

The Rangers were seventh in the league with a 24.08% power-play conversion rate.

Rangers Key Players