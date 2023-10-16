Monday's NHL matchup between the New York Rangers (1-1) and the Arizona Coyotes (1-0) at Madison Square Garden sees the Rangers heavily favored at home (-250 moneyline odds to win) against the Coyotes (+200). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and SCRIPPS.

Coyotes vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, MSG, and SCRIPPS Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Coyotes vs. Rangers Total and Moneyline

Rangers Moneyline Coyotes Moneyline Total BetMGM -250 +200 6.5

Coyotes vs. Rangers Betting Trends

The Rangers have been a moneyline favorite two times this season (they went 1-1 in those games).

The Coyotes won the single game they played as the underdog this season.

New York has not played with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.

Arizona has had moneyline odds of +200 or longer once this season and won that game.

