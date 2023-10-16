Coyotes vs. Rangers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:46 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The New York Rangers (1-1) and Arizona Coyotes (1-0) square off at Madison Square Garden on Monday, October 16 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and SCRIPPS. The Rangers lost to the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-3 in their last game, while the Coyotes are coming off a 4-3 shootout win against the New Jersey Devils.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Coyotes vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Rangers (-225)
|Coyotes (+180)
|6.5
|Rangers (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Coyotes Betting Insights
- The Coyotes were an underdog 21 times last season, and upset their opponent in five, or 23.8%, of those games.
- Arizona had 15 games last season as an underdog by +180 or longer, and went 2-13.
- The win probability for the Coyotes, implied from the moneyline, is 35.7%.
- There were 42 Arizona games with over 6.5 goals last season.
Coyotes vs Rangers Additional Info
Coyotes vs. Rangers Rankings
|Rangers 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|Coyotes 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|273 (12th)
|Goals
|225 (27th)
|216 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|295 (24th)
|59 (13th)
|Power Play Goals
|45 (23rd)
|42 (7th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|81 (32nd)
Coyotes Advanced Stats
- The Coyotes' 225 goals last season (2.7 per game) ranked them 27th in the league.
- Arizona's total of 295 goals conceded (3.6 per game) was 24th in the NHL.
- Their -70 goal differential was 27th in the league.
- Arizona had 45 power-play goals (23rd in NHL) on 238 chances.
- The Coyotes' power-play percentage (18.91) put them 24th in the league.
- In terms of shorthanded goals, Arizona had five.
- The Coyotes' had the 27th-ranked penalty kill percentage (74.61%).
- The Coyotes won 45.9% of faceoffs, 29th in the NHL.
- With a shooting percentage of 10.6%, Arizona was ninth in the league.
- The Coyotes held their opponents scoreless four times.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.