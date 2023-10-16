Monday's contest between the Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) at Citizens Bank Park is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Phillies taking home the win. Game time is at 8:07 PM ET on October 16.

The Phillies will look to Zack Wheeler (13-6, 3.61 ERA) versus the Diamondbacks and Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 8:07 PM ET

Monday, October 16, 2023 at 8:07 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: TBS

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Phillies 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 5-2.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.

The Diamondbacks' previous 10 games have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 90 games this year and have walked away with the win 45 times (50%) in those games.

This year, Arizona has won nine of 19 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Arizona is the No. 14 offense in the majors, scoring 4.6 runs per game (746 total runs).

The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked ERA (4.48) in the majors this season.

