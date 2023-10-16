Top Player Prop Bets for Diamondbacks vs. Phillies NLCS Game 1 on October 16, 2023
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Kyle Schwarber, Corbin Carroll and others on the Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks ahead of their matchup at 8:07 PM ET on Monday at Citizens Bank Park.
Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game Info
- When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 8:07 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has recorded 161 hits with 30 doubles, 10 triples, 25 home runs and 57 walks. He has driven in 76 runs with 54 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .285/.362/.506 on the season.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|Oct. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Dodgers
|Oct. 9
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Dodgers
|Oct. 7
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Brewers
|Oct. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Brewers
|Oct. 3
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
Christian Walker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Walker Stats
- Christian Walker has 150 hits with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks. He has driven in 103 runs with 11 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .258/.333/.497 so far this year.
Walker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|Oct. 11
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Dodgers
|Oct. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|at Dodgers
|Oct. 7
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Brewers
|Oct. 4
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Oct. 3
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
Bet on player props for Corbin Carroll, Christian Walker or other Diamondbacks players with BetMGM.
MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies
Zack Wheeler Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -154)
Wheeler Stats
- The Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (13-6) to the mound for his 33rd start this season.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Wheeler has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 32 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 33-year-old's 3.61 ERA ranks 20th, 1.078 WHIP ranks eighth, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 12th.
Wheeler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Braves
|Oct. 9
|6.1
|3
|3
|2
|10
|1
|vs. Marlins
|Oct. 3
|6.2
|5
|1
|1
|8
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Sep. 28
|4.0
|4
|1
|1
|5
|1
|vs. Mets
|Sep. 23
|7.0
|8
|5
|3
|6
|1
|at Braves
|Sep. 18
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|5
|2
Kyle Schwarber Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Schwarber Stats
- Schwarber has put up 115 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, 47 home runs and 126 walks. He has driven in 104 runs.
- He has a slash line of .197/.343/.474 on the year.
Schwarber Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Braves
|Oct. 12
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Oct. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Oct. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Braves
|Oct. 7
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Marlins
|Oct. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
Trea Turner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Turner Stats
- Trea Turner has 35 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs, 45 walks and 76 RBI (170 total hits). He's also stolen 30 bases.
- He's slashed .266/.320/.459 on the season.
- Turner heads into this matchup looking to extend his 10-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .462 with seven doubles, two home runs, two walks and three RBI.
Turner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Oct. 12
|4-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|8
|0
|vs. Braves
|Oct. 11
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Braves
|Oct. 9
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Braves
|Oct. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Marlins
|Oct. 4
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
