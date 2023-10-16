You can wager on player prop bet odds for Kyle Schwarber, Corbin Carroll and others on the Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks ahead of their matchup at 8:07 PM ET on Monday at Citizens Bank Park.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 8:07 PM ET

Monday, October 16, 2023 at 8:07 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: TBS

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has recorded 161 hits with 30 doubles, 10 triples, 25 home runs and 57 walks. He has driven in 76 runs with 54 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .285/.362/.506 on the season.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Oct. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 at Dodgers Oct. 9 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 1 at Dodgers Oct. 7 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0 at Brewers Oct. 4 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Brewers Oct. 3 2-for-3 2 1 2 5 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has 150 hits with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks. He has driven in 103 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He's slashing .258/.333/.497 so far this year.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Oct. 11 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Dodgers Oct. 9 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 1 at Dodgers Oct. 7 1-for-3 2 0 1 2 0 at Brewers Oct. 4 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Oct. 3 3-for-4 0 0 2 4 1

Bet on player props for Corbin Carroll, Christian Walker or other Diamondbacks players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Zack Wheeler Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -115) Hits Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Wheeler Stats

The Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (13-6) to the mound for his 33rd start this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Wheeler has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 32 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 33-year-old's 3.61 ERA ranks 20th, 1.078 WHIP ranks eighth, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 12th.

Wheeler Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Braves Oct. 9 6.1 3 3 2 10 1 vs. Marlins Oct. 3 6.2 5 1 1 8 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 28 4.0 4 1 1 5 1 vs. Mets Sep. 23 7.0 8 5 3 6 1 at Braves Sep. 18 6.0 3 1 1 5 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Zack Wheeler's player props with BetMGM.

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Schwarber Stats

Schwarber has put up 115 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, 47 home runs and 126 walks. He has driven in 104 runs.

He has a slash line of .197/.343/.474 on the year.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Braves Oct. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Oct. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Braves Oct. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Braves Oct. 7 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 vs. Marlins Oct. 4 1-for-4 1 0 1 2

Trea Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Turner Stats

Trea Turner has 35 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs, 45 walks and 76 RBI (170 total hits). He's also stolen 30 bases.

He's slashed .266/.320/.459 on the season.

Turner heads into this matchup looking to extend his 10-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .462 with seven doubles, two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Oct. 12 4-for-4 1 1 1 8 0 vs. Braves Oct. 11 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 at Braves Oct. 9 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Braves Oct. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 2 vs. Marlins Oct. 4 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0

Bet on player props for Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner or other Phillies players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.