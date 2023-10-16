The NLCS opens between the Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park, beginning at 8:07 PM ET on Monday.

The Phillies will look to Zack Wheeler (13-6, 3.61 ERA) versus the Diamondbacks and Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, October 16, 2023

Monday, October 16, 2023 Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Wheeler - PHI (13-6, 3.61 ERA) vs Gallen - ARI (17-9, 3.47 ERA)

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen

The Diamondbacks are sending Gallen (17-9) to make his 35th start of the season. He is 17-9 with a 3.47 ERA and 220 strikeouts over 210 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.47, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 34 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .238 batting average against him.

Gallen heads into this game with 20 quality starts under his belt this season.

Gallen is seeking his 27th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.2 frames per start.

In eight of his 34 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Zac Gallen vs. Phillies

The opposing Phillies offense has a collective .256 batting average, and is ninth in the league with 1417 total hits and eighth in MLB play with 796 runs scored. They have the fifth-ranked slugging percentage (.438) and are eighth in all of MLB with 220 home runs.

Gallen has pitched 5 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs on five hits while striking out three against the Phillies this season.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Wheeler

The Phillies' Wheeler (13-6) will make his 33rd start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in 6 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.61, a 5.44 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.078 in 32 games this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Wheeler has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 32 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 33-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.61), eighth in WHIP (1.078), and 12th in K/9 (9.9).

Zack Wheeler vs. Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks rank 13th in MLB with a .250 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 17th in the league (.408) and 166 home runs.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Diamondbacks in two games, and they have gone 12-for-48 with four doubles, two home runs and four RBI over 12 innings.

