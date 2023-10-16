The NLCS starts Monday at 8:07 PM ET when the Philadelphia Phillies host the Arizona Diamondbacks live from Citizens Bank Park, and airing on TBS. Zack Wheeler is expected to start for the Phillies, while the Diamondbacks will counter with Zac Gallen.

The Diamondbacks are +140 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Phillies (-165). The total is 7.5 runs for this game.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -165 +140 7.5 -105 -115 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 5-2 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 90 games this season and have come away with the win 45 times (50%) in those contests.

Arizona has a record of 9-10, a 47.4% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +140 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Arizona and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 72 of its 167 opportunities.

The Diamondbacks are 6-5-0 against the spread in their 11 games that had a posted line this season.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 43-38 41-40 37-30 52-48 60-57 29-21

