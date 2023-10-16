Monday, Evan Longoria and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Philadelphia Phillies and Zack Wheeler, with the first pitch at 8:07 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 1 of the NLCS.

He returns to action for the first time since October 11, when he went 0-for-3 against the Dodgers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023

Monday, October 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Looking to place a prop bet on Evan Longoria? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Evan Longoria At The Plate

Longoria is batting .223 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 23 walks.

Longoria has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 78 games this season, with at least two hits in 11.5% of those games.

He has homered in 11 games this year (14.1%), leaving the park in 4.6% of his plate appearances.

Longoria has picked up an RBI in 26.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 28.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 3.8%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 36 .241 AVG .204 .303 OBP .287 .472 SLG .369 11 XBH 9 7 HR 4 16 RBI 12 38/11 K/BB 35/12 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings