Evan Longoria vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLCS Game 1
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 2:28 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Monday, Evan Longoria and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Philadelphia Phillies and Zack Wheeler, with the first pitch at 8:07 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 1 of the NLCS.
He returns to action for the first time since October 11, when he went 0-for-3 against the Dodgers.
Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)
Evan Longoria At The Plate
- Longoria is batting .223 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 23 walks.
- Longoria has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 78 games this season, with at least two hits in 11.5% of those games.
- He has homered in 11 games this year (14.1%), leaving the park in 4.6% of his plate appearances.
- Longoria has picked up an RBI in 26.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 28.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 3.8%.
Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|36
|.241
|AVG
|.204
|.303
|OBP
|.287
|.472
|SLG
|.369
|11
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|12
|38/11
|K/BB
|35/12
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Phillies have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.03).
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 185 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Wheeler (13-6) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 33rd start of the season. He's put together a 3.61 ERA in 192 2/3 innings pitched, with 212 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 33-year-old's 3.61 ERA ranks 20th, 1.078 WHIP ranks eighth, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 12th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.