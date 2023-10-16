Monday, Gabriel Moreno and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Philadelphia Phillies and Zack Wheeler, with the first pitch at 8:07 PM ET. The clubs will square off to start the NLCS.

In his most recent action (on October 11 against the Dodgers) he went 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023

Monday, October 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Moreno? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is hitting .284 with 19 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 29 walks.

Moreno has picked up a hit in 57.7% of his 111 games this year, with multiple hits in 27.0% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 10 games this year (9.0%), homering in 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

Moreno has picked up an RBI in 37.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 6.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 32 games this year (28.8%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 50 .333 AVG .234 .381 OBP .296 .414 SLG .401 11 XBH 16 1 HR 6 20 RBI 30 36/15 K/BB 39/14 4 SB 2

Phillies Pitching Rankings