Gabriel Moreno vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLCS Game 1
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 2:28 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Monday, Gabriel Moreno and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Philadelphia Phillies and Zack Wheeler, with the first pitch at 8:07 PM ET. The clubs will square off to start the NLCS.
In his most recent action (on October 11 against the Dodgers) he went 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Moreno? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is hitting .284 with 19 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 29 walks.
- Moreno has picked up a hit in 57.7% of his 111 games this year, with multiple hits in 27.0% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 10 games this year (9.0%), homering in 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Moreno has picked up an RBI in 37.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 6.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 32 games this year (28.8%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|50
|.333
|AVG
|.234
|.381
|OBP
|.296
|.414
|SLG
|.401
|11
|XBH
|16
|1
|HR
|6
|20
|RBI
|30
|36/15
|K/BB
|39/14
|4
|SB
|2
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 185 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Wheeler makes the start for the Phillies, his 33rd of the season. He is 13-6 with a 3.61 ERA and 212 strikeouts in 192 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 3.61 ERA ranks 20th, 1.078 WHIP ranks eighth, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 12th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.