Geraldo Perdomo vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLCS Game 1
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 2:30 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Monday, Geraldo Perdomo and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Philadelphia Phillies and Zack Wheeler, with the first pitch at 8:07 PM ET. The teams will square off to open the NLCS.
In his last action (on October 11 against the Dodgers) he went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +475)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo is hitting .246 with 20 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 64 walks.
- In 48.6% of his games this season (69 of 142), Perdomo has picked up at least one hit, and in 30 of those games (21.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 142 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (4.9%), and in 1.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Perdomo has an RBI in 35 of 142 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 43.0% of his games this season (61 of 142), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (7.7%) he has scored more than once.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|66
|.221
|AVG
|.271
|.332
|OBP
|.375
|.338
|SLG
|.379
|16
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|27
|46/31
|K/BB
|40/33
|10
|SB
|6
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Phillies have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.03).
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies are sending Wheeler (13-6) out to make his 33rd start of the season. He is 13-6 with a 3.61 ERA and 212 strikeouts in 192 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.61), eighth in WHIP (1.078), and 12th in K/9 (9.9).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.