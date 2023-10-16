Monday, Geraldo Perdomo and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Philadelphia Phillies and Zack Wheeler, with the first pitch at 8:07 PM ET. The teams will square off to open the NLCS.

In his last action (on October 11 against the Dodgers) he went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023

Game Time: 8:07 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +475) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo is hitting .246 with 20 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 64 walks.

In 48.6% of his games this season (69 of 142), Perdomo has picked up at least one hit, and in 30 of those games (21.1%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 142 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (4.9%), and in 1.2% of his trips to the dish.

Perdomo has an RBI in 35 of 142 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 43.0% of his games this season (61 of 142), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (7.7%) he has scored more than once.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 66 .221 AVG .271 .332 OBP .375 .338 SLG .379 16 XBH 14 3 HR 3 20 RBI 27 46/31 K/BB 40/33 10 SB 6

