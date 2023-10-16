Ketel Marte returns to action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia PhilliesOctober 16 at 8:07 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 1 of the NLCS..

He returns to action for the first time since October 11, when he went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI against the Dodgers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023

Monday, October 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ketel Marte? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte is batting .276 with 26 doubles, nine triples, 25 home runs and 71 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.

Marte enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .318 with two homers.

Marte has had a hit in 111 of 154 games this year (72.1%), including multiple hits 42 times (27.3%).

In 26 games this year, he has gone deep (16.9%, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish).

In 36.4% of his games this year, Marte has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 47.4% of his games this year (73 of 154), he has scored, and in 21 of those games (13.6%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 72 GP 75 .303 AVG .250 .383 OBP .335 .505 SLG .466 30 XBH 30 11 HR 14 35 RBI 47 50/35 K/BB 59/36 5 SB 3

Phillies Pitching Rankings