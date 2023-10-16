Ketel Marte vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLCS Game 1
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 2:28 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Ketel Marte returns to action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia PhilliesOctober 16 at 8:07 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 1 of the NLCS..
He returns to action for the first time since October 11, when he went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI against the Dodgers.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ketel Marte?
Discover More About This Game
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte is batting .276 with 26 doubles, nine triples, 25 home runs and 71 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.
- Marte enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .318 with two homers.
- Marte has had a hit in 111 of 154 games this year (72.1%), including multiple hits 42 times (27.3%).
- In 26 games this year, he has gone deep (16.9%, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish).
- In 36.4% of his games this year, Marte has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 47.4% of his games this year (73 of 154), he has scored, and in 21 of those games (13.6%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy?
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|75
|.303
|AVG
|.250
|.383
|OBP
|.335
|.505
|SLG
|.466
|30
|XBH
|30
|11
|HR
|14
|35
|RBI
|47
|50/35
|K/BB
|59/36
|5
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wheeler makes the start for the Phillies, his 33rd of the season. He is 13-6 with a 3.61 ERA and 212 strikeouts in 192 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 3.61 ERA ranks 20th, 1.078 WHIP ranks eighth, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 12th.
