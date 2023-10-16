Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is back in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia PhilliesOctober 16 at 8:07 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 1 of the NLCS..

In his most recent action (on October 11 against the Dodgers) he went 1-for-4.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023

Monday, October 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is batting .261 with 35 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 33 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 69th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.

Gurriel enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .238 with one homer.

In 68.0% of his 150 games this season, Gurriel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 36 multi-hit games.

In 24 games this season, he has hit a long ball (16.0%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).

In 36.7% of his games this year, Gurriel has picked up at least one RBI. In 20 of those games (13.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 36.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (5.3%).

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 73 GP 71 .261 AVG .262 .315 OBP .303 .515 SLG .412 37 XBH 24 15 HR 9 49 RBI 33 61/21 K/BB 42/12 4 SB 1

