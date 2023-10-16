Lourdes Gurriel Jr. vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLCS Game 1
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 2:30 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is back in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia PhilliesOctober 16 at 8:07 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 1 of the NLCS..
In his most recent action (on October 11 against the Dodgers) he went 1-for-4.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Explore More About This Game
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is batting .261 with 35 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 33 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 69th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.
- Gurriel enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .238 with one homer.
- In 68.0% of his 150 games this season, Gurriel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 36 multi-hit games.
- In 24 games this season, he has hit a long ball (16.0%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).
- In 36.7% of his games this year, Gurriel has picked up at least one RBI. In 20 of those games (13.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 36.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (5.3%).
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|71
|.261
|AVG
|.262
|.315
|OBP
|.303
|.515
|SLG
|.412
|37
|XBH
|24
|15
|HR
|9
|49
|RBI
|33
|61/21
|K/BB
|42/12
|4
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Phillies' 4.03 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies are sending Wheeler (13-6) to the mound for his 33rd start of the season. He is 13-6 with a 3.61 ERA and 212 strikeouts through 192 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.61), eighth in WHIP (1.078), and 12th in K/9 (9.9).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.