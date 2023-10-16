Tommy Pham vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLCS Game 1
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 2:27 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Tommy Pham is available when the Arizona Diamondbacks take on Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park Monday at 8:07 PM ET. The teams will meet for Game 1 of the NLCS.
He is back in action for the first time since October 11, when he went 0-for-4 against the Dodgers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Pham? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Tommy Pham At The Plate
- Pham is batting .256 with 27 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 47 walks.
- Pham has picked up a hit in 77 of 130 games this season, with multiple hits 29 times.
- Looking at the 130 games he has played this season, he's homered in 15 of them (11.5%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 47 games this year (36.2%), Pham has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (11.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 43 times this year (33.1%), including 15 games with multiple runs (11.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|65
|.275
|AVG
|.239
|.350
|OBP
|.310
|.460
|SLG
|.434
|22
|XBH
|24
|7
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|36
|45/22
|K/BB
|61/25
|8
|SB
|13
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 185 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Wheeler (13-6 with a 3.61 ERA and 212 strikeouts in 192 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 33rd of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.61), eighth in WHIP (1.078), and 12th in K/9 (9.9).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.