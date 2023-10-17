On Tuesday, Alek Thomas (batting .139 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 8:07 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for Game 2 of the NLCS with the Phillies up 1-0.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Phillies.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has 17 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 19 walks while hitting .230.

Thomas has picked up a hit in 53.7% of his 121 games this year, with at least two hits in 16.5% of them.

Looking at the 121 games he has played this year, he's homered in 11 of them (9.1%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Thomas has picked up an RBI in 32 games this season (26.4%), with two or more RBI in six of them (5.0%).

He has scored in 42 of 121 games this season, and more than once 9 times.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 59 .257 AVG .206 .302 OBP .246 .446 SLG .312 18 XBH 13 5 HR 4 25 RBI 14 39/9 K/BB 47/10 2 SB 7

