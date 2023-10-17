Corbin Carroll vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLCS Game 2
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 2:27 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll and his .639 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Tuesday at 8:07 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 2 of the NLCS with the Phillies in front 1-0.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.362), slugging percentage (.506) and total hits (161) this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 18th in the league in slugging.
- In 67.3% of his 159 games this season, Carroll has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 50 multi-hit games.
- In 16.4% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Carroll has picked up an RBI in 34.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- In 86 of 159 games this year, he has scored, and 30 of those games included multiple runs.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|75
|.290
|AVG
|.280
|.368
|OBP
|.355
|.534
|SLG
|.479
|35
|XBH
|30
|13
|HR
|12
|41
|RBI
|35
|61/29
|K/BB
|64/28
|21
|SB
|33
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.03).
- The Phillies allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies are sending Nola (12-9) to make his 33rd start of the season. He is 12-9 with a 4.46 ERA and 202 strikeouts in 193 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (4.46), 16th in WHIP (1.151), and 17th in K/9 (9.4).
