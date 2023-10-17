The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll and his .639 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Tuesday at 8:07 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 2 of the NLCS with the Phillies in front 1-0.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.362), slugging percentage (.506) and total hits (161) this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 18th in the league in slugging.

In 67.3% of his 159 games this season, Carroll has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 50 multi-hit games.

In 16.4% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Carroll has picked up an RBI in 34.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

In 86 of 159 games this year, he has scored, and 30 of those games included multiple runs.

Other Diamondbacks Players vs the Phillies

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 78 GP 75 .290 AVG .280 .368 OBP .355 .534 SLG .479 35 XBH 30 13 HR 12 41 RBI 35 61/29 K/BB 64/28 21 SB 33

