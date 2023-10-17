The injury report for the Arizona Coyotes (1-1) heading into their matchup with the New York Islanders (1-0) currently has two players on it. The matchup is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, October 17.

Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jakub Voracek RW Out Concussion Shea Weber D Out Ankle

New York Islanders Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Alexander Romanov D Out Shoulder

Coyotes vs. Islanders Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS

Location: Elmont, New York

Elmont, New York Arena: UBS Arena

Coyotes Season Insights (2022-23)

The Coyotes had 225 goals last season (2.7 per game), 27th in the league.

Arizona gave up 3.6 goals per game (295 in total), 24th in the NHL.

Their -70 goal differential was 27th in the league.

Islanders Season Insights (2022-23)

The Islanders ranked 22nd in the NHL last season with 242 goals scored (3.0 per game).

New York allowed 217 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fifth in league action for the fewest goals against.

They had the league's 12th-ranked goal differential at +25.

Coyotes vs. Islanders Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Islanders (-200) Coyotes (+165) 6

