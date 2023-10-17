Coyotes vs. Islanders: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 17
Tuesday will feature an NHL outing between the home favorite New York Islanders (1-0, -200 on the moneyline to win) and the Arizona Coyotes (1-1, +165 moneyline odds) at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Coyotes vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Coyotes vs. Islanders Total and Moneyline
Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Islanders Moneyline
|Coyotes Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-200
|+165
|6
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Coyotes vs Islanders Additional Info
Coyotes vs. Islanders Betting Trends
- The Islanders have been a moneyline favorite just one time this season (they won).
- The Coyotes have been an underdog in two games this season, going 1-1.
- New York has not played a game this season shorter than -200 moneyline odds.
- Arizona has played with moneyline odds of +165 or longer in two games this season, and split 1-1.
Coyotes Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Matias Maccelli
|0.5 (+145)
|0.5 (+100)
|-
|Nick Schmaltz
|0.5 (+110)
|0.5 (-175)
|2.5 (+120)
|Barrett Hayton
|0.5 (+195)
|0.5 (-105)
|2.5 (+110)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.