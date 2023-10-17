The Philadelphia Phillies are at home for Game 2 of the NLCS versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, Tuesday at 8:07 PM ET. The Phillies won the first game.

The probable starters are Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.46 ERA) for the Phillies and Merrill Kelly (12-8, 3.29 ERA) for the Diamondbacks.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Nola - PHI (12-9, 4.46 ERA) vs Kelly - ARI (12-8, 3.29 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Merrill Kelly

Kelly makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 31st of the season. He is 12-8 with a 3.29 ERA and 187 strikeouts in 177 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Sunday, Oct. 8 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty went 6 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing three hits.

The 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.29, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 30 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .222 batting average against him.

Kelly is aiming for his third straight quality start.

Kelly will try to build on a 31-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 frames per appearance).

He has had three appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Merrill Kelly vs. Phillies

He will face a Phillies squad that is batting .256 as a unit (eighth in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .438 (fifth in the league) with 220 total home runs (eighth in MLB play).

Head-to-head against the Phillies this season, Kelly has thrown six innings, giving up three earned runs on three hits while striking out seven.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Nola

The Phillies will send Nola (12-9) to the mound for his 33rd start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.46, a 4.49 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.151 in 32 games this season.

He has earned a quality start 15 times in 32 starts this season.

Nola will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has made 32 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

The 30-year-old's 4.46 ERA ranks 35th, 1.151 WHIP ranks 16th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 17th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Aaron Nola vs. Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks have scored 746 runs this season, which ranks 14th in MLB. They have 1359 hits, 17th in baseball, with 166 home runs (22nd in the league).

The Diamondbacks have gone 6-for-26 with a double, a home run and four RBI in 6 2/3 innings this season against the right-hander.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.