The NLCS rolls on Tuesday at 8:07 PM ET when the Philadelphia Phillies host the Arizona Diamondbacks live on TBS from Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies will look to move one step closer to the World Series while the Diamondbacks hope to even up the series with a win. Aaron Nola will start for the Phillies and Merrill Kelly is set to start for the Diamondbacks.

The Phillies are favored in this one, at -165, while the underdog Diamondbacks have +140 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this contest.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -165 +140 7.5 -110 -110 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 5-3.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 matchups.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 45, or 49.5%, of the 91 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Arizona is 9-10 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +140 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 41.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Arizona and its opponents have hit the over in 73 of its 168 games with a total this season.

In 11 games with a line this season, the Diamondbacks have a mark of 6-5-0 against the spread.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 43-38 41-40 37-30 52-49 60-58 29-21

