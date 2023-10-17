The Philadelphia Phillies will host the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second game of the NLCS on Tuesday at 8:07 PM ET, live on TBS from Citizens Bank Park. The Diamondbacks will look to bounce back after falling behind in the series in Game 1. Aaron Nola will start for the Phillies, while the Diamondbacks have not named a starter.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 166 home runs.

Fueled by 484 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks 17th in MLB with a .408 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks rank 13th in MLB with a .250 team batting average.

Arizona has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 746 (4.6 per game).

The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .322 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

The Diamondbacks rank fourth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.7 whiffs per contest.

Arizona has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Arizona has pitched to a 4.48 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

The Diamondbacks rank 19th in MLB with a combined 1.324 WHIP this season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly (12-8) will make his 31st start of the season.

The right-hander allowed three hits in 6 1/3 scoreless innings pitched against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, Oct. 8.

He's going for his third quality start in a row.

Kelly has pitched five or more innings in 30 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 30 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 10/4/2023 Brewers W 5-2 Away Zac Gallen Freddy Peralta 10/7/2023 Dodgers W 11-2 Away Merrill Kelly Clayton Kershaw 10/9/2023 Dodgers W 4-2 Away Zac Gallen Bobby Miller 10/11/2023 Dodgers W 4-2 Home Brandon Pfaadt Lance Lynn 10/16/2023 Phillies L 5-3 Away Zac Gallen Zack Wheeler 10/17/2023 Phillies - Away Merrill Kelly Aaron Nola 10/19/2023 Phillies - Home Brandon Pfaadt - 10/20/2023 Phillies - Home - -

