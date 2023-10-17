Gabriel Moreno vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLCS Game 2
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 2:27 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Gabriel Moreno (batting .194 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 8:07 PM ET. The Phillies have a 1-0 lead in the series entering Game 2 of the NLCS.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is batting .284 with 19 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 29 walks.
- Moreno has picked up a hit in 64 of 112 games this year, with multiple hits 30 times.
- Looking at the 112 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 10 of them (8.9%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Moreno has driven home a run in 42 games this year (37.5%), including more than one RBI in 6.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 28.6% of his games this season (32 of 112), with two or more runs three times (2.7%).
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|50
|.333
|AVG
|.234
|.381
|OBP
|.296
|.414
|SLG
|.401
|11
|XBH
|16
|1
|HR
|6
|20
|RBI
|30
|36/15
|K/BB
|39/14
|4
|SB
|2
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Phillies' 4.03 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola (12-9 with a 4.46 ERA and 202 strikeouts in 193 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 33rd of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (4.46), 16th in WHIP (1.151), and 17th in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers.
