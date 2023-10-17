Geraldo Perdomo vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLCS Game 2
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 2:28 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Geraldo Perdomo -- with an on-base percentage of .258 in his past 10 games, 95 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on October 17 at 8:07 PM ET. The teams will match up in Game 2 of the NLCS with the Phillies up 1-0.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Phillies.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +450)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Read More About This Game
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo is batting .246 with 20 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 64 walks.
- Perdomo has recorded a hit in 70 of 143 games this season (49.0%), including 30 multi-hit games (21.0%).
- He has gone deep in 5.6% of his games this season, and 1.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Perdomo has had an RBI in 36 games this year (25.2%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (7.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 62 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|66
|.221
|AVG
|.271
|.332
|OBP
|.375
|.338
|SLG
|.379
|16
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|27
|46/31
|K/BB
|40/33
|10
|SB
|6
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Phillies have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.03).
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola makes the start for the Phillies, his 33rd of the season. He is 12-9 with a 4.46 ERA and 202 strikeouts in 193 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (4.46), 16th in WHIP (1.151), and 17th in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers.
