Ketel Marte vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLCS Game 2
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 2:26 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte (.279 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 79 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Tuesday at 8:07 PM ET. The teams will take the field for Game 2 of the NLCS. The Phillies are holding a 1-0 series lead.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ketel Marte? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte is hitting .276 with 26 doubles, nine triples, 25 home runs and 71 walks.
- He ranks 28th in batting average, 27th in on base percentage, and 30th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Marte is batting .333 with one homer during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- Marte has gotten at least one hit in 72.3% of his games this season (112 of 155), with more than one hit 42 times (27.1%).
- Looking at the 155 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 26 of them (16.8%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Marte has picked up an RBI in 56 games this year (36.1%), with two or more RBI in 21 of those games (13.5%).
- He has scored in 73 games this year (47.1%), including 21 multi-run games (13.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Diamondbacks Players vs the Phillies
- Click Here for Evan Longoria
- Click Here for Alek Thomas
- Click Here for Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
- Click Here for Tommy Pham
- Click Here for Gabriel Moreno
- Click Here for Corbin Carroll
- Click Here for Christian Walker
- Click Here for Geraldo Perdomo
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|75
|.303
|AVG
|.250
|.383
|OBP
|.335
|.505
|SLG
|.466
|30
|XBH
|30
|11
|HR
|14
|35
|RBI
|47
|50/35
|K/BB
|59/36
|5
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.03).
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola makes the start for the Phillies, his 33rd of the season. He is 12-9 with a 4.46 ERA and 202 strikeouts in 193 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (4.46), 16th in WHIP (1.151), and 17th in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.