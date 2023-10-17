Lourdes Gurriel Jr. vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLCS Game 2
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 2:27 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- with an on-base percentage of .220 in his past 10 games, 89 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on October 17 at 8:07 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for Game 2 of the NLCS with the Phillies in front 1-0.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is hitting .261 with 35 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 33 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 69th, his on-base percentage ranks 114th, and he is 49th in the league in slugging.
- Gurriel has picked up a hit in 102 of 151 games this season, with multiple hits 36 times.
- In 24 games this season, he has hit a home run (15.9%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Gurriel has driven in a run in 55 games this season (36.4%), including 20 games with more than one RBI (13.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 55 of 151 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Diamondbacks Players vs the Phillies
- Click Here for Ketel Marte
- Click Here for Evan Longoria
- Click Here for Alek Thomas
- Click Here for Tommy Pham
- Click Here for Gabriel Moreno
- Click Here for Corbin Carroll
- Click Here for Christian Walker
- Click Here for Geraldo Perdomo
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|71
|.261
|AVG
|.262
|.315
|OBP
|.303
|.515
|SLG
|.412
|37
|XBH
|24
|15
|HR
|9
|49
|RBI
|33
|61/21
|K/BB
|42/12
|4
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Phillies have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.03).
- The Phillies surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola makes the start for the Phillies, his 33rd of the season. He is 12-9 with a 4.46 ERA and 202 strikeouts in 193 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (4.46), 16th in WHIP (1.151), and 17th in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.